Tatum notched 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Friday's 108-100 win over the 76ers in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum came through in the clutch, nailing a three-pointer in the dying seconds to secure an important win in Game 3. He has now scored at least 25 points in two of the past three games, continuing to ramp up his production after missing the majority of the season with an Achilles injury. Now leading the series 2-1, Boston will look to hammer home the advantage when the two teams meet again in Game 4 on Sunday.