Tatum logged 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 32 minutes during the Celtics' 123-91 victory over the 76ers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday.

Tatum steered the Celtics to a 15-point first-quarter lead and logged 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal while playing all 12 minutes of the frame. He led the Celtics in both rebounds and assists and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown (26 points). Tatum has logged 10 double-doubles in 17 games since making his return from a torn Achilles on March 6. He may not be at the same level as he was before that serious injury, but his return has given Boston a huge boost on both ends of the floor as the team gears up for another playoff run.