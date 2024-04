Tatum (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum was questionable for Friday's matchup due to a right knee contusion, and the Celtics won't take any chances during the penultimate game of the regular season since they've already secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Tatum's final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Sunday against the Wizards.