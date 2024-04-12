Tatum (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum continues to deal with a right knee contusion, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up in the second half of a back-to-back set. He wasn't very effective during Thursday's loss to the Knicks, tallying 18 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes. The Celtics have clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the team exercise caution with Tatum's workload over the final two games of the regular season.