Tatum notched 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 114-94 victory over Miami in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Tatum did a little bit of everything for Boston in a Game 1 victory, leading all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds and assists while pacing the Celtics in scoring along with a team-high-tying pair of steals in a triple-double performance. Tatum posted his first triple-double of the year, not doing so during the regular season. During the year, he surpassed 10 assists in one game while hauling in 10 or more boards in 24 contests.