Tatum totaled 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-84 victory over the Heat in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

There's no doubt that Tatum is the undisputed go-to player on offense for the Celtics, and the star forward can take over a game if needed every time the team needs him to do so. He was active on both ends of the court in the series against the Heat, however, recording four double-doubles in five games while reaching the 20-point plateau four times as well. He averaged 21.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game against the Heat and will now aim to lead Boston in the Conference Semifinals, where the Celtics will take on either the Cavaliers or the Magic.