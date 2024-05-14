Tatum had 33 points (11-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 44 minutes during Monday's 109-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tatum did a little bit of everything to lead Boston to taking a commanding 3-1 series lead, pacing all players in Monday's contest in scoring and rebounds while shooting a perfect mark from the free-throw line and adding a handful of assists along with a pair of steals. Tatum has scored 25 or more points in three of his four games against Cleveland, turning things up a notch over the last two contests while posting at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five dimes in each game.