Tatum posted 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 42 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 victory over the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum endured a slow start in this game, but he improved as the contest progressed, and the star forward ended with a solid stat line even if his shot wasn't falling, particularly from three-point range. Tatum has surpassed the 20-point mark in each of his last six playoff appearances and should continue to lead the Celtics on offense when the series shifts to Indiana for Game 3 on Saturday.