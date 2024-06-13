Tatum ended with 31 points (11-26 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 victory over the Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

After relatively poor scoring in Games 1 and 2, Tatum paced the C's with 31 points on what was still a poor shooting night for the All-NBA forward. The absence of Kristaps Porzingis (ankle), forced Tatum and Jaylen Brown (30 points) to shoulder more of the scoring load. Tatum was up for the challenge. He is still shooting a poor 35.9 from the field during the Finals, but a 3-0 lead is probably more important to the seven-year veteran. Tatum and the Celtics will look to finish the Finals Friday in Dallas.