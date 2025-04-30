Tatum had 35 points (10-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 victory over the Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum is back in form after a slow start in the first round, and he logged a second consecutive double-double via his second-highest assist total of the season. Notably, Tatum has taken 37 shots at the charity stripe during the series against Orlando, and he's hit 100 percent of them. The wrist injury seems to be behind him, and the superstar should continue to generate prolific totals as the Celtics advance to the quarterfinals.