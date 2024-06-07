Tatum finished with 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 42 minutes during Thursday's 107-89 win over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Tatum took a step back on offense behind the impressive performances of both Jaylen Brown (22 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (20 points off the bench), but he delivered a strong fantasy line even though his shot wasn't falling. Tatum snapped a streak of eight consecutive outings with at least 20 points, but he should remain Boston's go-to player on offense, as well as a strong candidate for a bounce-back effort, in Game 2 on Sunday.