Tatum notched 18 points (6-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 45 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Tatum struggled massively from the field and needed 22 shots to score 18 points, but he compensated for the lack of efficiency with an elite showing on both ends of the court. He ended just one rebound shy of a triple-double, and he also became the third player in team history to record at least 18 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists in an NBA Finals game, joining two franchise legends in Larry Bird and Bob Cousy. His subpar shooting percentages could hurt fantasy managers a bit, but that won't matter much if he continues to put up these elite all-around numbers throughout the rest of the series.