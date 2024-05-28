Tatum totaled 26 points (11-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 44 minutes during Monday's 105-102 victory over the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Even though Tatum needed 26 shots to score 26 points, the star forward once again came through when called upon duty, and he finished just two assists away from recording what would've been his first triple-double since April 21. Tatum has been on an absolute tear of late and has scored 25 or more points in all but one of his last eight contests, so he arrives into the NBA Finals full of confidence and perhaps playing his best basketball of the entire postseason run.