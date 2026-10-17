Tatum (rest) is expected to play in Tuesday's opener against the Pistons.

Tatum didn't play in the 125-120 preseason overtime win over the 76ers on Friday. However, since he sat out that contest to rest, he is in line to play Tuesday in Detroit. The six-time All-Star appeared in 16 regular-season games in 2025-26 after working his way back from an Achilles injury, averaging 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals across 32.6 minutes per contest. With Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia, Tatum is the undisputed top offensive option for the Celtics, and assuming he stays healthy, he should be considered an MVP candidate entering the 2026-27 campaign.