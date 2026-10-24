Tatum tallied 36 points (14-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 107-103 win over the Knicks.

After shooting just 6-for-23 from the field and scoring 13 points in Tuesday's season-opening loss to Detroit, Tatum bounced back in a major way Friday. The star forward wasn't shy about hunting his shot and finished with a game-high 36 points, 25 of which came in the second half. The 28-year-old also led the Celtics in rebounds, assists and steals in a well-rounded effort.