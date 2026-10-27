Tatum tallied 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Monday's 134-99 win over Chicago.

Tatum turned in another productive showing after stuffing the stat sheet in Friday's win over the Knicks. The star forward finished as Boston's second-leading scorer, reaching the 20-point threshold for a second straight game. He also tied for the team high in rebounds and paced all players in assists, dishing out at least six assists for the third time in as many regular-season appearances thus far.