Tatum closed with 13 points (6-23 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the Pistons.

Tatum simply couldn't get anything going from the floor, en route to just 13 points, including 0-of-7 from the perimeter. If we're being honest, this could be one of his worst shooting performances of the season, a reassuring fact for fantasy managers. With that said, Tatum certainly had his fingerprints all over the game, handing out a game-high 11 assists. It appeared as though his playmaking was by design, an interesting wrinkle, should it be an ongoing theme.