Tatum finished with 40 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 18-22 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block across 42 minutes in Tuesday's 125-124 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Tatum had a productive showing Tuesday, finishing with a game-high in scoring while draining a shot in overtime as time expired to lead the Celtics to another win. The 28-year-old scored 13 points in the 121-113 loss to the Pistons to begin the 2026-27 campaign. Since then, he has been on a roll, averaging 33.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals over 35.6 minutes per contest during that span.