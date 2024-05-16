Tatum supplied 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 win over Cleveland in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Tatum once again led Boston in the semifinals, nearing a triple-double to boost the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals. Tatum led all Boston players in scoring, assists and steals while hauling in a double-digit rebound mark and coming up one dime shy of a triple-double. Tatum joined Larry Bird as the only Celtics players with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals in a playoff game. If Tatum can continue to play at the level he played at in the semifinals, Boston will be a tough team to top in the Eastern Conference Finals.
