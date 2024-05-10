Tatum tallied 25 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Tatum once again led Boston offensively in Game 2, pacing all Celtics in scoring while handing out a team-high half-dozen assists to go along with a team-best rebound total in a well-rounded outing. Tatum, who also connected on a team-leading total from the free-throw line, has surpassed the 20-point mark in five of his seven games this postseason, adding at least six rebounds and six assists in three outings.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Rough shooting effort Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Another double-double•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts double-double in Game 3 win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Nears 30 points in balanced game•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Does it all in triple-double•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Out again Sunday•