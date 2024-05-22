Tatum amassed 36 points (12-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 46 minutes during Tuesday's 133-128 overtime win over Indiana in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Everyone knows what Tatum can do offensively, and he's now scored at least 33 points in three of his last four games. However, it was his defense on Tyrese Haliburton that was ultimately the difference in this game. Tatum was clutch in overtime, and Boston will now head into Game 2 with a ton of momentum.