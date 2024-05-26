Tatum contributed 36 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 44 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 victory over the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum came through every time the Celtics needed him in this hard-fought Game 3 victory. Aside from leading Boston in scoring, he also finished two assists away from recording a triple-double. Tatum has been improving with each passing round and has been on an absolute tear of late, surpassing the 30-point mark in four of his last six appearances while averaging 31.7 points per game in the current series against Indiana.