Tatum notched 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 41 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 loss to Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Tatum led all players in Wednesday's contest in minutes played while pacing the Celtics in shots made at the free-throw line and ending two points shy of the 30-point mark in a losing effort. Tatum, who also hauled in a team-high-tying rebound total, has impressed so far in the series against Miami, recording at least 20 points and eight boards in both postseason contests.