Tatum totaled 18 points (7-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-95 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Celtics cruised to a 25-point win in the series opener, but Tatum's shooting struggles can't be overlooked, as he had a rough outing and struggled to get things going offensively. The fact that he still came close to reaching the 20-point mark while also posting a double-double goes to show just how immensely talented he is, as he can post above-average numbers even when he has a down night by his standards. Tatum will aim to deliver a bounce-back performance in Game 2 on Thursday.