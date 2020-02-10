Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-double in Sunday's win

Tatum scored 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, an assist and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 win over the Thunder.

The third-year forward has taken his game to another level since the calendar flipped to 2020. Over his last 12 games, Tatum has delivered at least 20 points in 11 of them, averaging 26.6 points, 6.7 boards, 3.7 threes, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks during that stellar stretch.