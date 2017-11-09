Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Exits with ankle injury, won't return
Tatum won't return to Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to right ankle soreness.
Tatum scored five points (1-2 FG) in nine minutes of action before exiting Wednesday's contest. While the severity of the injury remains unclear, he was able to walk to the locker room without any help, so it's possible his removal was precautionary. Either way, more should be known once he's further evaluated following Wednesday's game.
