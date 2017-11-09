Tatum (ankle) had X-rays taken on his ankle following Wednesday's game that showed no fractures or breaks, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Bostonreports.

Tatum may have received some initial good news, but the team will still send him for an MRI to confirm the absence of ligament damage. He left the arena with a walking booth following Wednesday's victory, though it was unclear the exact play the rookie suffered the injury on. Tatum seems unlikely to suit up Friday against Charlotte due to all the precautions that are being taken, but stay tuned for an update on his status.