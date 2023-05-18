Tatum ended with 30 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 123-116 loss to the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum led all Celtics players in scoring in Wednesday's Game 1 loss while shooting a perfect mark from the free throw line and connecting on a game-high total from the line. Tatum, who came up three rebounds shy of a double-double, has connected on 10 or more free throws in three of his last four games and has scored 30 or more points in six playoff games.