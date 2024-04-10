Tatum (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to a right knee contusion, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right knee contusion, but he returned to action Tuesday against Milwaukee and totaled 22 points, six assists, five rebounds and a block in 37 minutes. It's unclear whether he'll be available for the first half of a back-to-back set Thursday, but if he's cleared to play, it wouldn't be surprising to see him handle a substantial workload.