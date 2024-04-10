Tatum supplied 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 loss to the Bucks.

Tatum returned from a one-game absence and was Boston's best offensive weapon by a wide margin, as he was the only Celtics player who reached the 20-point mark in what was a dreadful offensive showing from the team with the best record in The Association. Tatum should lead the Celtics offensively against the Knicks on Thursday, though his workload should be monitored -- after all, Boston has nothing to play for and there are only three games left in the regular season.