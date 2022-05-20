Tatum posted 27 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 victory over the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum was efficient from the field en route to his sixth straight postseason game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Across 13 playoff appearances, the All-Star forward has averaged 28.2 points, 6.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 40.8 minutes per game.