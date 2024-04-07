Tatum (knee) won't play Sunday versus Portland, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Tatum will miss his first game since March 22, but the Celtics should have the rest of their usual rotation members at their disposal with Jaylen Brown (hand) having been upgraded to available. In Tatum's absence, Sam Hauser will likely operate with an enlarged workload and have a chance to redeemed himself after a 1-for-18 shooting performance in a spot start in Friday's 101-100 win over Sacramento.