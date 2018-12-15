Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Strong showing against Hawks
Tatum scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three rebounds, two steals and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 129-108 win over the Hawks.
It's his best scoring performance in over a month, and it came in a game where Boston was able to rest its starters in the fourth quarter of a rout. Tatum's building nicely on his impressive rookie campaign, boosting his averages in points, boards, assists and three-pointers, and the 20-year-old should remain a key part of the Celtics' offense as they climb back towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
