Tatum registered 29 points (10-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals over 44 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to Miami in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum asserted himself early in Game 1 as Boston jumped out to a first-half lead, but his lack of efficiency from deep ultimately hindered Boston from maintaining the advantage. If Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford (COVID-19 protocols) remain sidelined for Game 2, the Celtics will need a superstar performance from Tatum to avoid a 2-0 hole.