Kornet (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat.
The availability of Kornet means the Celtics will be at full strength for Game 3 of the series against the Heat. Kornet should see minutes off the bench, though he's likely to have a very limited role with both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford available.
More News
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Likely available Saturday•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Gets in work Thursday•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Set for multi-game absence•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Out for series opener Sunday•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Notches three blocks vs. Wizards•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Double-double vs. Charlotte•