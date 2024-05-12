Share Video

Kornet (right calf tightness) is listed as probable for Monday's Game 4 against the Cavaliers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Kornet sustained a calf strain in late April but has suited up for each of the last six games for Boston. If he were to end up missing Monday's tilt, Xavier Tillman would likely work behind Al Horford at the five.

