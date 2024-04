Coach Joe Mazzule said Thursday that Kornet (calf) is feeling good and more will be known about his injury Friday depending on how he responds to work being done on the court, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Kornet has already missed the first two games of Boston's first-round series against Miami with a calf injury. While Kornet could return to action if the series is drawn out, the Celtics appear to be using Al Horford as their sole bench big.