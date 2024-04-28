Kornet (calf) tallied two points (2-2 FT) and one rebound across five minutes Saturday in the Celtics' 104-84 win over the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series.

After Kornet was ruled out of the Celtics' playoff opener April 21, head coach Joe Mazzulla labeled the backup center as week-to-week after he strained his right calf during a practice. Ultimately, Kornet missed just two games on account of the issue, as he took back a small role in the Boston rotation in his return to action Saturday. Kornet is unlikely to see his playing time grow substantially as the Celtics' playoff run continues.