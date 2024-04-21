Kornet (calf) is regarded as "week-to-week" after suffering a calf injury at practice this week, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.

Kornet's injury opens the door for Xavier Tillman to log third-string center minutes and step into the occasional frontcourt mismatch scenario with his strength. Kornet averaged just 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.0 minutes across eight postseason appearances last year, so there isn't precedent for much rotational change in Boston.