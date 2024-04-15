Kornet registered 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 132-122 win over Washington.

Like Friday's game against Charlotte, Kornet was in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest with the Celtics resting all of their starters plus Al Horford (rest). Kornet registered three blocks for the eighth time this season, and he ended scored in double digits for a second straight game. Kornet established himself as a key big man off the bench for Boston, and he finishes the season averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 15.6 minutes per game.