Kornet (calf) is probable for Saturday's Game 3 in Miami.

After starting the final two regular-season games while the usual starters rested, Kornet was sidelined for the first two postseason games while rehabbing a calf injury. Even if he gets the green light, Kornet isn't guaranteed a significant role, especially if Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis remain healthy.

