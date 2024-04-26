Kornet (calf) is probable for Saturday's Game 3 in Miami.
After starting the final two regular-season games while the usual starters rested, Kornet was sidelined for the first two postseason games while rehabbing a calf injury. Even if he gets the green light, Kornet isn't guaranteed a significant role, especially if Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis remain healthy.
More News
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Gets in work Thursday•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Set for multi-game absence•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Out for series opener Sunday•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Notches three blocks vs. Wizards•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Double-double vs. Charlotte•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Gets starting nod•