Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to be available
Morris is expected to be available Monday against the Pistons, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
Morris was rested for Saturday's game against the Pacers, but all indications are that he'll return to action Monday against his former team. Prior to Saturday's contest, Morris -- who missed time early in the season due to a knee injury -- had appeared in nine consecutive games, playing between 21 and 26 minutes in each of those contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Friday, may be rested Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time decision with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double-doubles in start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...