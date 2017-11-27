Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to be available

Morris is expected to be available Monday against the Pistons, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Morris was rested for Saturday's game against the Pacers, but all indications are that he'll return to action Monday against his former team. Prior to Saturday's contest, Morris -- who missed time early in the season due to a knee injury -- had appeared in nine consecutive games, playing between 21 and 26 minutes in each of those contests.

