Morris exploded for 31 points (10-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Pelicans.

Morris was dominant, pouring in a season high scoring total while matching season highs in assists and made threes. Morris stepped up on offense with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Al Horford (knee) sidelined. Moreover, Morris has been among the team's most steady contributors, reaching double figures in scoring in seven straight games while doing his usual work on the boards and from beyond the arc.