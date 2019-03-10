Celtics' Marcus Morris: Solid effort in road win
Morris compiled 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in the Celtics' 120-107 win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Morris enjoyed a solid final line overall despite struggling from three-point range, and he's now posted three straight double-digit scoring efforts after going scoreless over 18 minutes versus the Rockets last Sunday. Morris was experiencing some shooting woes as February would down, as he'd posted a sub-40 percent success rate from the floor in three of the final four games of the month. However, he seems to have mostly gotten back on track from in front of the arc, draining 57.1 percent of his two-point attempts across five March games.
