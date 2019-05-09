Morris will come off the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Morris will be replaced in the starting lineup by Aron Baynes. While the veteran forward's had some success against Milwaukee, averaging 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in 29.8 minutes over the first four second-round contests, his defense has been inadequate. Considering the lineup change, expect Morris to receive less run than usual as long as Baynes remains in the starting-five.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...