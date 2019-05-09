Morris will come off the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Morris will be replaced in the starting lineup by Aron Baynes. While the veteran forward's had some success against Milwaukee, averaging 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in 29.8 minutes over the first four second-round contests, his defense has been inadequate. Considering the lineup change, expect Morris to receive less run than usual as long as Baynes remains in the starting-five.