Celtics' Marcus Smart: Draws spot start
Smart will join the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Smart gets the nod at shooting guard for the injured Jaylen Brown (back). Although Brown isn't expected to be out for much longer, Smart figures to benefit from Brown's absence for the time being.
