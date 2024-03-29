Smart (finger) will likely miss the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Smart ruptured the proximal interphalangeal joint central slip on his right hand and hasn't played since Jan. 9. There was optimism the veteran would suit up again this season, but with the Grizzlies firmly out of playoff contention, it doesn't make sense to rush Smart back to game action. Smart has two years left on his current contract and will look to make a better impression in Year 2 with Memphis after appearing in just 20 games in 2023-24. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.