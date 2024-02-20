Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said Friday that Smart (finger) is progressing through the initial stages of his rehab and will be re-evaluated at some point after the All-Star break, Michael Wallace of the team's official site reports. "We'll be smart," Kleiman said when asked if Smart could return at some point this season. "We're going to make sure [Smart and Desmond Bane] are in position to be fully healthy [before playing]."

Smart hasn't played since Jan. 9, when he exited early in a win over the Mavericks and was later diagnosed with a right ring finger central slip tear. When Smart suffered the injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the point guard would be sidelined for approximately six weeks. Though Smart has now reached the end of that projected timeline, the Grizzlies haven't offered an indication that the 29-year-old is close to a return, and Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported Tuesday that Bane -- out since Jan. 12 with a severe left ankle sprain -- looks closer than Smart to resume playing. More clarity on a target date for Smart's return could come forth when Memphis reconvenes for practice this week, but expect his absence to stretch into March while the 20-36 Grizzlies have little incentive to rush him in the midst of a non-contending season.