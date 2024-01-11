An MRI revealed Smart suffered a severe right ring finger injury, which will sideline him for approximately six weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The bad news keeps piling up for Memphis. After losing Ja Morant (shoulder) for the remainder of the season, it appears Smart will be sidelined through the All-Star break. The veteran is amid a solid season of 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. With both of Memphis' starting guards on the shelf, Derrick Rose's (thigh) and Jacob Gilyard's availabilities matter more than ever. However, it's essential to note Gilyard is on a two-way deal, and Rose has trouble staying healthy. We could see more Desmond Bane at point guard, opening more playing time for Luke Kennard, Ziaire Williams, John Konchar and Vince Williams. Fantasy managers should place Smart in an injured reserve slot, but don't be surprised if the team plays it extremely cautiously with injuries down the stretch, given there's almost no chance they climb the standings to Play-In contention.