Smart said he plans to get an MRI on his right hand Wednesday or Thursday after he was forced out in the third quarter of Tuesday's 120-103 win over the Mavericks, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Despite missing the game's final 22 minutes, Smart turned in an excellent performance during his 21 minutes of court time, finishing with 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist. The 29-year-old has now turned in three consecutive games with at least 20 points, and with Ja Morant (shoulder) lost for the season, Smart could take on a pronounced role as a scorer and playmaker, provided his hand injury doesn't prove to be too concerning. Smart said after Tuesday's game that he's not dealing with any fractured fingers, but the MRI should shed light on whether he has any ligament or tendon damage. The Grizzlies return to action Friday at home versus the Clippers.